Copywriting internship success

Penryn copywriting agency Radix Communications has given two young writers the opportunity to explore a career in B2B copywriting, through a new, paid internship scheme.

The month-long internship ran between July and August, and involved a rigorous structure of training, mentoring, and hands-on writing work.

University students Beth Reeves and Benjamin Clarke began their internships eager to experience applying their writing skills in a professional context.

“The programme has been a fantastic chance to experience B2B copywriting straight after graduating,” said Clarke. “It’s given me skills and knowledge that would’ve have taken years to develop as a freelance writer.”

Radix set up the internship to create opportunities for aspiring writers in Cornwall, while giving team members a chance to develop their own management and mentoring skills.

Senior copywriters George Reith and Kieran Haynes mentored the two interns, giving them guidance and advice throughout the four-week programme.

Reith said: “Being able to give someone an insight into our work was a very rewarding experience. The scheme meant I was able to experience managing an employee—which is valuable in a small workplace.”

With the success of its first internships, Radix hopes to run the scheme again in the future.