Clear Mapping growth

Clear Mapping Co has taken on two new members of staff.

The cartographic design consultancy has recruited Tricia Wigmore as junior illustrator and David Trethewey as junior GIS engineer.

Since completing a BA (Hons) in Graphic Design at Falmouth University, Wigmore has worked on numerous projects with freelance clients and several local design agencies.

Trethewey has been freelancing for Clear Mapping Co since 2015 and has now joined as a permanent member of the team.

Clear Mapping co-founder, Caroline Robinson, said “Requests for more bespoke and digital maps has helped to fuel our growth both here in the UK and overseas.”