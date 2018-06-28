Learn how to look the business

A new venture has been launched to help businesses walk the walk, as well as talk the talk.

Lynn Stewart is a trained ‘image and wardrobe’ consultant who helps people dress to impress as well as showing them how to increase body confidence and develop a positive mind set.

She also has a background in working within health and education and focuses on the holistic benefits of looking and feeling good both inside and out.

“Employees who have a positive body image make for a happier and more confident workforce, which in turn should surely mean an increase in enthusiasm, energy and productivity,” she commented. “Afterall our workforces form part of our overall business brand image.”

