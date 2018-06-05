Copywriter moves from Brum to Brea

A leading international copywriting consultancy has moved into Cornwall.

Andy Owen Copy & Creative has relocated from Birmingham to Brea and is looking forward to helping businesses improve their copywriting in all the key areas of marketing.

“Copy is one of the most misunderstood and undervalued areas of marketing,” said Andy Owen.

“The quality of copy I see these days is simply awful. In fact, it’s the worst l have seen in over 31 years in the industry. Marketers today don’t seem to understand or respect the power of words anymore. But they should, as it’s words that do the selling, not pretty pictures.”

Owen, who travels around the globe presenting his marketing masterclasses, feels he is now “back home”, having sold deckchairs for a living in the 1960s on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives.

“St Ives in the 60s was a truly magical place,” he said, “and I’ve been back many times to reconnect. I knew I would eventually put my roots down here. It’s in my DNA.”