Another Leap forward

A design studio from St Austell has been named as one of the world’s best employers by a global organisation for the second year running.

Leap has been honoured in the B Lab Best for Workers list.

B Lab UK is a UK registered charity which exists to support the community of UK-based B Corps in joining and contributing to the global movement.

The Best for the World recognition comes shortly after Leap successfully gained B Corporation re-accreditation from B Lab, as well as winning Sustainable Business of the Year at the Cornwall Business Awards.

Leap founder and creative director, Matt Hocking, said: “The year just gets better and better.

“We’re seeing an uptake in B Corps in our region, we won Sustainable Business of the Year 2018 in Cornwall due in part to Leap being an early adopter of B Corp and now we get the awesome surprise of Best for the World Workers for the second year.”

Businesses that want to achieve B Corporation certification must achieve the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Hocking added: “There is a rigorous application process to certify and evaluate us on our business mission, values and operations.

“Achieving Best for the World means that we earned a Workers score in the top 10% of more than 2,400 certified B Corporations.”