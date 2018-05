A Cornish filmmaker has been going downhill fast in the production of a new video.

Radio Plymouth brought in Matthew Clarke of Distilled Films in Camborne to create a marketing video for its on air client – Plymouth Ski & Snowboard Centre.

The dry slope in the city wanted to show it has many other fun things for children to do there – such as a venue for children’s parties.

Unfortunately, Clarke had to go on all the rides, too, while holding a camera!