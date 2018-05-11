Entrepreneurs are launching an eco-friendly fashion firm that will help cut down the huge amount of fabric wasted globally every year.

TeX Textiles with a Difference – part of the Cultivate Cornwall social enterprise – is the brainchild of Falmouth Business School’s Harry Deacon and alumnus, John Lakey

During their entrepreneurship degree, the duo came up with an idea to use offcuts and unwanted textiles from clothing companies, including Seasalt, and turn them into fashion and homeware items.

They have self-financed a pilot programme to develop their own product range and are now bidding for £100k to take the venture forward.

With regular support from a number of volunteers, they raised further awareness at the free TEX Fashionista show at Cornubia, Par, last weekend.

“It was an amazing event, an opportunity to bring the community together and for us to showcase what we do,” said Deacon.

“The fashion industry produces about 60% waste and that is set to increase, so as well as the commercial aspect of this enterprise there is the ecological side, which to us is so important.

“Working with partners like Seasalt, who have been amazing, we can try and change the culture of the industry and build a successful company that will make a real difference.”

Deacon says the support of lecturers at Falmouth University was invaluable, and as he prepares to leave the university and take on the venture full time – Lakey graduated last summer – there are firm foundations on which to construct a sustainable business.

He has the full support of professor Chris Jones, director of Falmouth Business School, who said: “Harry and John have done tremendously well, their entrepreneurial spirit is exactly what we look for and try to nurture and encourage.

“I wish them every success with Cultivate Cornwall, it’s a brilliant idea and of course there are wider benefits for the environment and our community – good luck to them.”