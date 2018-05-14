Leaping ahead for change

A design studio from St Austell has been named as one of the UK’s leading businesses for change.

Leap, which was founded by Matt Hocking in 2004, features among the highest scoring B Corps in the UK.

Leap achieved the recognition after increasing its B Corp score from 103 in 2016 to 112.4 as part of recertification.

Hocking said: “We’re so proud to continue being part of this positive and ever growing community of business as a force for good in the UK.

“It means that as a thoughtful design studio we’ve done even more over the last two years to make a positive difference to people and the planet with true triple bottom line growth.”

There are currently 150 B Corp businesses in the UK with a combined revenue in excess of £810 million. There are currently over 2,300 B Corp businesses globally valued at $36 billion. The movement is supported by the charity, B Lab.

Businesses that want to achieve B Corporation certification must achieve the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Up until February, Leap was the only B Corp in Cornwall, however, the team has just been joined by clothing brand, Finisterre and pending B Corp Gill Pipkin with more to follow over the year.

In order to help businesses in Cornwall go through the accreditation process, Hocking has also qualified as a B Leader and is consulting for a number of Cornish businesses to take them through the certification process.

He added: “It’s really exciting that more businesses in Cornwall are looking to join B Corp and it’s great that I can actively to help them get ready for accreditation and share our own knowledge of the certification.”