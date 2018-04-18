20/20 Projects has been appointed by Falmouth University to provide the interior design services for its groundbreaking Launchpad programme building.

Launchpad is a graduate incubation and acceleration programme designed to build new high growth businesses to fill gaps in the market. Students on the programme learn by building a new business and gain a Master’s Degree at the same time.

The university’s new building now being constructed on the Penryn Campus will provide studio style workspace for the Launchpad staff and founders. 20/20 has been selected to design the interiors in a scheme that reflects the “aesthetic of collaboration, creativity, and entrepreneurship” that the programme aims to cultivate.

20/20 founder and MD, Jaimie Sibert, said: “It is always so rewarding to work with Falmouth University, who encourage innovation and creativity in everything they do. It means our design team are given the scope to create the most effective, engaging and inspiring spaces possible.

“We’ve developed an excellent relationship with the team at Falmouth University, having designed other interior spaces such as the Penryn Campus’ Link building and Fox Atrium on the Falmouth Campus, and we are looking forward now to helping bring the innovative vision for Launchpad to life.”

The building is scheduled to be completed in September 2018.