Two of the UK’s most sought-after wedding experts have relocated to Cornwall.

Wedding event florist Simon Nickell has moved to Duchy along with husband, wedding planner Lester Gethings.

Nickell has been creating floral masterpieces for weddings, photoshoots and high-profile events for 28 years. Cornish by origin and upbringing, he first became interested in flowers whilst working as a National Trust guide at Cotehele.

Inspired, he took up an apprentice position with a Plymouth florist whilst studying for a City & Guilds qualification before moving on to London in the nineties to take up an event floristry job at Harper & Tom’s in Notting Hill.

Gethings, meanwhile, has a background in sales management – working for blue chip companies including British Telecom and Orange – before deciding on a complete career change and becoming a wedding planner 12 years ago.

Since then, he has established an international clientele and a reputation for creativity, style and meticulous attention to detail that has seen him take charge of some widely acclaimed events – including a recent three-day wedding for a London-based couple at Boconnoc estate near Lostwithiel which was featured in Vogue Japan and for which Nickell did the flowers.

Now settled in a small village on the edge of Bodmin Moor, the couple will continue to work on weddings across the UK. Nickell is also planning to open a flower school.