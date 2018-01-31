Targeting the ‘next generation’

An advertising campaign has been launched in London to attract more tech businesses to the Duchy.

The two-week advertising campaign, in partnership with JCDecaux’s Nurture programme, looks to drive awareness of the region and position Cornwall as a destination of choice for “next generation” businesses in a series of advertisements across billboards at some of London’s main train stations.

The adverts feature a number of successful local businesses, including 3WhiteHats, Crowdfunder, Nixon, Radix Communications and Sanders Studios

Head of inward investment at Invest in Cornwall, Nicola Lloyd, said: “This is a major campaign drive to increase the visibility of Cornwall, both in the UK and across the globe, as a destination for business.

“We believe the tech companies of tomorrow can help drive the business success of the region, and we’re excited about where this may lead us. The economic growth here is already significantly outperforming the UK average and we’re delighted to launch a campaign that matches the region and its local businesses’ ambition.”