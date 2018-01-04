A globally-renowned Cornish sculptor will be installing his latest work next week – in Taiwan.

Ben Barrell has been building a reputation around the world for his beautiful Pebble Seat sculptures. On January 9, he will install Coriolis, a bespoke work, at the CDC Xin-Yi Residential Tower in Taipei, Taiwan.

Barrell Sculpture was commissioned for the project by American architects, Richard Meier and Partners, and Taipei-based Hu’s Art, working on behalf of the Continental Development Corporation.

The sculpture, designed and produced at Barrell Sculpture’s workshops in west Cornwall, is constructed from highly-polished cast concrete with Cornish granite aggregate. The sculpture measures 2.25 meters across, and weighs 3.6 tons. Coriolis will sit alongside Richard Erdman’s ‘Arete’ at the ‘Timeless Tower’.

Coriolis brings together the two main strands of Barrell Sculpture’s work. Barrell specialises both in “monumental” sculptures and highly polished concrete sculptural seating. The much-loved polished concrete Pebble Seats are featured on developments and in parks and gardens around the world from Penzance to Singapore, Sacramento and Sweden.