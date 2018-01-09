Shipp sets sail on new venture

Rodda’s marketing manager of nine years is branching out on her own.

Belinda Shipp was the first marketer employed by Rodda’s and was responsible for the company rebrand in 2011.

She said: “For nine years I loved my role of marketing manager at Rodda’s. It is a family business with fantastic values, some wonderful people that I truly admire, and a great product range.

“However, Cornwall is full of inspirational and passionate businesses and I was driven by a desire to work with as many of these as possible. It was this motivation that led me to set up the Cornish Marketing Consultancy.”

MD, Nicholas Rodda, added: “For almost a decade, Belinda has been an important member of our senior management team. Strategically strong, she is a brand-centric marketer with a considered approach. It goes without saying that I will be sorry to see her go. I admire her desire to use her experience to benefit a wide range of local businesses and I am confident that she will be highly successful in her new venture.”

Belinda will work for Rodda’s on a part-time consultancy basis until a successor is in place.