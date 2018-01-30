Two Cornish entrepreneurs have pitched their innovative business to TV’s most intimidating judging panel, and you can watch it all on Dragons’ Den this Sunday (Feb 4).

Sisters Lucy Cox and Lerryn Ryall are co-founders of Halto – a device that successfully alleviates the cheese-wire effect felt by millions of women when wearing halter neck swimwear.

Halto was created after Ryall had trouble finding a bikini for an upcoming holiday, and was forced to choose between something she loved and something she could stand to wear.

“I was looking for stylish swim wear for me to wear on my honeymoon,” she said, “but all the styles I liked had halter neck straps – something that in the past I had been unable to bear wearing for an extended length of time due to the straps cutting into my neck and causing, pain, rubbing and headaches.

“I decided to go for it anyway, and see if I could craft something to act as barrier between my skin and the strap – I did and it worked a dream. I soon realised there was a gap in the UK market for this device, and after getting my sister on board, we decided to make a go of it as a business.”

Cox added: “We decided to crowdfund to get Halto made and launched, and the support we received was overwhelming; hitting our £10k target in just 18 days via pre-orders.

“Since then, lots of people have suggested we try Dragons’ Den and we thought, why not? We felt it was a good step for us, establishing our product and brand as a viable part of the industry, and we have never been the types to shy away from a good PR opportunity!

“Appearing on Dragons Den was a once in a lifetime experience and one that we won’t forget in a hurry. Being a duo certainly helped with the nerves in the Den, but most of all, the experience reiterated how much we love being on this journey together.”

Dragons’ Den will be broadcast this Sunday (Feb 4) at 9pm on BBC2.