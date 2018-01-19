A delegation of Cornish artisans who were selected to represent Cornwall Style at the Top Drawer trade show in London has returned to Cornwall with many success stories.

Export for Growth, an ERDF and Government-funded programme delivered in Cornwall by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, collaborated with Clarion events to select 15 artists to exhibit at the prestigious international trade show Top Drawer at London’s Olympia this week, via bursary funding.

As well as receiving a fully-funded stand at the show, the chamber organised transit of their products, and training to optimise the opportunity.

The group, comprised of textiles designers, ceramicists, artists, jewellers and designers, developed a close-knit camaraderie over the four days of setting up the show and exhibiting, with buyers attending from major stores and independent galleries across the globe.