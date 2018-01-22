As part of its continued work with the National Trust, ABG has completed the design of the guide to Knole, one of Kent’s last medieval deer parks.

The guide is designed to tell the rich stories of the site, which was built and extended by the Archbishop of Canterbury after 1456. It then became a royal possession during the Tudor dynasty when Henry VIII hunted there and Elizabeth I visited.

ABG Design commissioned a specialist illustrator to sketch the master plan for the site and the illustration of the stag on the leaflets cover.

MD Howard Miles said: “We are delighted with the creative outcome of this guide as it reflects the site really well, showcasing the vast estate.”