Cornish creatives open London office

Two of Cornwall’s leading creative businesses have teamed up to establish a permanent London base, in the heart of the capital’s design district.

MARK Product and Nixon Design have announced the opening of a shared office/showroom space in Clerkenwell, regarded as one of the most important design hubs in the world, and home to more creative businesses and architects per square mile than anywhere else on the planet.

MARK Product, established in 2008, is a design-led furniture manufacturer producing furniture for the office, leisure, education and hospitality sectors, as well as for use in the home. Nixon Design, founded by Martin Nixon in 1992, is one of the largest marketing and design studios in Cornwall, with 16 employees based in Hayle, working for clients throughout the UK.

Anna Hart from MARK Product said: “We’ve had a showroom in Clerkenwell for a number of years and wished to move to a bigger premises, when we were looking for suitable partners, Nixon were the ideal candidates as they share our values and are keen to expand.”

Martin Nixon added: “We are keen to export our creativity and build on our existing London client list, in addition we hope our new premises will offer us an opportunity to plan a series of events to celebrate and draw focus on the strength of the creative industries in Cornwall.”