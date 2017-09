ABG Design has completed the signage for a £9 million building for creative industries at the University of West of England (UWE) in Bristol.

The project is part of a wider contract Truro-based agency ABG has to deliver a new signage and wayfinding strategy across all UWE Bristol campuses.

Based at the UWE Bristol Bower Ashton site, part of City Campus, the new purpose-built building houses industry standard production and post production facilities for film making, animation and photography.