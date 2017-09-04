New museum site an instant hit

The National Maritime Museum Cornwall launched a new website for the busy summer season and saw visitor traffic increase by 65%.

The new site, which was design by A-Side and developed by Ampersand, is part of an overall re-fresh of the museum’s digital brand which also includes social media, email and video.

The museum’s marketing and PR manager, Lauren Hogan, said: “We wanted to create a website that provides clear, comprehensive information about the exciting new exhibitions and events at the museum, interesting interactive video content that provides behind the scenes insights, and showcase some of the lesser known gems.”

And the changes appear to have gone down well with August traffic to the website lifting 65% compared to August 2016.