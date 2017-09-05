The Man Engine has been voted the UK’s Best Arts Project in The National Lottery Awards.

Comedian, David Baddiel, was in Cornwall yesterday (September 4) to present the accolade to Man Engine’s creator, Will Coleman, at Kind Edward Mine in Camborne.

It was just over a year ago, that The Man Engine, a giant mechanical miner, the height of two and a half double decker buses, steamed from the Tamar to the tip of Cornwall to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site.

After presenting the Man Engine team with their award, Baddiel said: “The Man Engine is extraordinary. As well as being a mechanical wonder which people have flocked to see, he has become a symbol of Cornwall’s pride and heritage. They fully deserve this award – National Lottery players should be very proud to have helped fund The Man Engine.”

Julian German, chairman of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site Partnership, which created the initial commission which led to the Man Engine, said: “This is obviously wonderful news for everyone in Cornwall and west Devon, and beyond. The World Heritage Site Partnership, backed by Cornwall Council, were seeking a vision, an ambition and a tenacity that would come together in a fitting tribute to our ancestors’ efforts, ingenuity and entrepreneurialism. We certainly found this in the Man Engine.”

Coleman added: “Last year, we collectively pulled off something truly spectacular, working together with people all over Cornwall and west Devon to make the Man Engine tour the length of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site a reality.

“This year, we’ve done it again thanks to almost 8,000 people voting for the Man Engine to become the country’s favourite Arts project in the National Lottery Awards. What a phenomenal response. I simply want to thank everyone who commissioned us, supported us, sponsored us, volunteered for us, sang for us, helped us along the way, or simply came to see us and took part. The personal and family stories of triumph and tragedy have been deeply moving.”