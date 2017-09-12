A design studio from St Austell has been named as one of the world’s best employers by a global organisation.

Leap has been honoured in the B Lab Best for Workers list, which was announced today (September 12).

B Lab UK is a UK registered charity which exists to support the community of UK-based B Corps in joining and contributing to the global movement.

The Best in the World recognition comes shortly after Leap successfully gained B Corporation re-accreditation from B Lab.

Leap founder and creative director, Matt Hocking, said: “We are absolutely stoked to have been named as one of the world’s best.

“This recognition from B Lab is a real honour. As a team we have worked extremely hard to achieve our B Corporation status alongside businesses like Ben and Jerry’s, Patagonia and ECover.

“This award means that we’re one of only 156 companies from 61 industries in 21 countries to have been honoured.”

Businesses that want to achieve B Corporation certification must achieve the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

In order to become a certified B Corporation organisation, businesses have to achieve a score of 80 on the assessment – Leap scored 131.

The Workers section of the B Impact Assessment assesses the company’s relationship with its workforce. It measures how the company treats its workers through compensation, benefits, training and ownership opportunities provided to workers.

The category also focuses on the overall work environment within the company by assessing management/worker communication, job flexibility, corporate culture, and worker health and safety practices.

Leap is planning to host a B Social event in Cornwall later in the year for businesses that want to find out more about becoming a B Corporation.