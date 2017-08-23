Video: Showcasing Cornwall

With YouTube now raking in over one billion unique viewers per month and Facebook focusing on film, Cornish businesses are upping their game for cutting-edge video content.

Creative agency Idenna has produced a powerful new showreel proving that Cornwall is one of the most picturesque, film-friendly locations in the UK by promoting the very best of the county’s enterprising and pioneering businesses.

It features footage of 22 Cornish ventures including Fish For Thought, Extreme Academy, Holi One, Watergate Bay, Falmouth BID, Rugged Interactive, Kernow Chocolate, Seabase and many more.

The video portfolio features a diverse range of productions; from documentary-style shoots to studio commercials, underwater filming, live event and festival clips, cooking shows, drone shots and even scenes filmed from a helicopter.

Simon Reid, creative consultant and producer of the showreel, explained the process behind the creation. He said: “It was really difficult to try and pick out the best bits of footage as it’s a snapshot of just a fraction of the work we have done over the years. The visuals are married up with the music track too, to emphasise Idenna’s core focus – our passion for storytelling.”