Cornish creative agency Idenna has launched a new website.

Creative director, James Neale, says the aim of the new portal is to better express the breadth of Idenna’s services and its reputation.

He explained: “It was really important for us to allow the personality of the business to shine through.

“We are a business that specialises in helping other businesses get their story out there and you can’t tell a great story without great characters. Idenna is teeming with talent so we took time and care to ensure that this was reflected in our new website.”