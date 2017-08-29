Cornish company showing the way

A Cornish company has just completed a signage project for Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

Truro-based ABG Design was approached by Chatsworth to improve the signage on visitor journeys throughout the gardens.

Director Howard Miles said: “We devised a simple, modular and functional signage scheme that sits calmly in its surroundings. Created from oak posts and resin panels, the sign display clear messaging in a contemporary style that doesn’t attempt to mimic the historic setting.

“Our design provided a consistent style throughout the visitor journey, at a low level to lessen the impact on the stunning surroundings.”

Chatsworth is home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, and has been passed down through 16 generations of the Cavendish family. Its gardens extend across 105 acres.