Creatives collaborate for growth

Two Cornish creative agencies have joined forces in order to grow business on a national and international scale.

Leap, based in St Austell, and Truro-based MPAD will collaborate on projects in the charity, health, education and sustainability sectors.

The alliance was forged by Leap creative director, Matt Hocking, and MPAD counterpart, Mark Picken.

Hocking, said: “Mark and I have known each other for a long time and have a lot of shared values.

“We’ve worked on projects before, such as the Cornwall Sustainability Awards and with the European Centre for Environment and Human Health.

“Both organisations are like minded, progressive and have a range of complementary services that considerably extend our individual offerings, so it’s a perfect opportunity.”

The development of the partnership was supported by brand consultant, Simon Thomason, freelance finance director, Jeremy Kirk, and Henry Maples from Murrell Associates.

Picken added: “I’m excited by the expanded opportunity to work together with Leap.

“My focus is on developing communications strategies and key messages that reach the right audience and make a positive impact, and the collaboration will enable us to provide a greater level of service and support.”

As part of the agreement, Picken will provide business development support for Leap and Leap will provide an extended design service to MPAD.