Falmouth-based 20/20 Projects has secured a new interpretation and orientation contract that will further establish the design consultancy as one of the UK’s leading interpretation agencies.

Hestercombe House and Gardens in Somerset is celebrating 20 years of being open to the public with a new site-wide interpretation project.

Jo Stevenson, communications & marketing manager at Hestercombe, said: “It’s fantastically befitting that in Hestercombe’s twentieth year, 20/20 are working with us.

“We want an experience that fully immerses the visitor in Hestercombe’s heritage, paralleled with engaging visitors with our contemporary art spaces, revealing new pathways to creative experiences and opening a conversation about our future plans. We know 20/20 can help us engage with our visitors and local community to launch the new scheme later in the year.”

20/20 director, Jaimie Sibert, added: “Our holistic approach of listen, design and deliver has enabled us to create engaging visitor experience projects as diverse as National Trust properties to NHS Hospital Trusts around the UK. We are really looking forward to working with Hestercombe – to enhance their visitor experience and understanding.”