After assisting over 500 businesses in the last four years across the whole of Cornwall, a Cornish marketing consultant is launching her own business.

Ghost Consulting is being set up by Karen Hoyle and will focus on digital and social media strategy, brand development, social media management and a bespoke ‘Ghost’ marketing director services to businesses.

She explained: “Ghost Consulting was born from a demand in the market to have a person with high level experience just come into the business and get on and do the work needed.

“Time and again I was asked ‘Can you just do this for me?’ and that is exactly what I now offer. Social media and digital are particular barriers to businesses in terms of time and ability and an expert can have plans in place quickly when a business owner may struggle for months.”

Hoyle has extensive experience, having worked for brands such as Orange, Axa, LloydsTSB and EDF. Most recently, she has been working with the European-funded business growth programmes.