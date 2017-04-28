Leap OFFF to Barcelona

A St Austell-based design studio swapped Cornwall for Catalonia for three days of training and teambuilding with a difference.

The team from Leap headed to Barcelona to attend ‘OFFF’ – a three-day design festival with international speakers, conferences and workshops.

Founder Matt Hocking was joined at the Museu Del Disseny De Barcelona by his colleagues Nathan Lance, Rebecca Reincke, Corey Maslen-Riches and Laurence Ventress.

Hocking said: “We’re big fans of OFFF so the chance to go to hear innovative and international speakers, as well as meet potential collaboration partners from around the world.

“It represented the perfect teambuilding, training and learning opportunity for the team.”

During the three days the Leap team had the pick of over 70 talks and workshops led by world-renowned designers, artists, speakers and innovators.

This also included a seminar from the studio behind the Deadpool film titles and the introduction to the television series, Stranger Things.

As well as using the trip as a learning experience, Leap also met with potential eco clients as the company bids to increase the amount of international work it produces.

Hocking added: “We use technology to work with clients all over the world, so the chance to meet some face-to-face was fantastic.

“I’m excited by the opportunities the trip has given us and am really proud of the team for wanting to make a difference.”