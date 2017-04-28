ABG enlists with the Army

A Cornish company has created a new signage scheme for the National Army Museum in London.

The museum reopened at the end of March following a £23.75 million redevelopment of the Chelsea site, supported by Heritage Lottery Fund.

The museum has undergone a radical transformation providing a “welcoming and interactive space of discovery” divided into five permanent thematic galleries that includes over 2,500 objects.

Truro-based ABG Design was one of the key agencies working with the National Army Museum and Architect, BDP, to create a new bespoke signage and orientation scheme together with supporting visitor literature and café graphics.

ABG’s creative director, Chris Hubert, said: “The design of the signage and orientation material has been inspired by the new brand using a diverse and vibrant colour palette, materials and texture found within the army.

“We are delighted to be part of the client design team on this important project.”

In addition to the signage, ABG has been responsible for designing the new museum’s first temporary exhibition ‘War Paint: brushes with conflict’ that has over 130 paintings and objects and explores the way war has been depicted.