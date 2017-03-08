The first feature from Falmouth University’s School of Film & Television received its world premiere this week at the Cinequest Film & VR Festival in San Jose, California.

Shot on location in Cornwall under the direction of current ‘Filmmaker in Residence’, Justin Doherty, and made in association with Baracoa Pictures, Wilderness is the first feature film created by staff and students at Falmouth.

Written by senior lecturer, Dr Neil Fox, it tells the story of John and Alice, who drive from London to spend a romantic weekend by the coast. On their own for the first time, they encounter the first tests to their love, as the poster says ‘John and Alice are in love – with the idea of John and Alice!’

The film was created as part of an ambitious Filmmaker in Residence scheme run by the School of Film & Television, giving students invaluable professional on-set experience. Doherty worked closely with staff, students and industry professionals such as editor Steven Worsley (War & Peace, Jamestown) throughout the past year to develop and create the film.

He said: “It’s been incredibly satisfying to work with so many students across the production. What was even more exciting, was seeing the change in them, as they settled into their roles, discovering new ways of working and realising the areas of film that they might want to actually pursue.”

The European premiere of wilderness will take place at the Dingle International Film Festival in Ireland at the end of March.