Silver success for Sapience HR

Sapience HR celebrated a silver award with Truro-based branding agency, Absolute, at the Design Business Association (DBA) Design Effectiveness Awards at The Truman Brewery in London last week.

The new brand design for Sapience was praised for its “outstanding repositioning and the creation of a standout brand and tone of voice”. The silver award also placed Absolute as the 12th most effective design agency in the UK on the DBA’s leader board.

In the ten months following the rebrand, Sapience’s turnover has risen by 45%, with website visits up 27%.