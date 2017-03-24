20/20 Projects has won a contract to design and produce a range of displays at the Cornucopia food and drink attraction in St Austell.

The core theme of the attraction, which is set to open this summer, will be a celebration for Cornwall’s food and drink produce. 20/20 is working on a range of displays to showcase the famous Cornish Pasty – it’s heritage and global recognition around the world today.

Design manager, Jess Knowles, said: “Our concept is to weave a trail of visitor exhibits into Cornucopia’s retail and catering offering. The project will offer visitors a number of engaging, modern, entertaining and interactive exhibits that celebrate the fabulous Cornish Pasty.”