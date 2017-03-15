New sponsorship agency launches

A new sponsorship agency has launched in Cornwall.

Ninety-five has been set up in Truro by a group of four sponsorship, communications and marketing specialists – Mark Picken, Mike Reed, Dave Brayford and James Melville.

Its client service provision falls into two categories – those who want to raise sponsorship revenues (rights holders) and those who want to sponsor (brands). The agency will work across all sectors: sport, arts, media, heritage, charity and public sector.

The team at ninety-five have previously worked with a range of national and international clients, from Sony Playstation to The Eden Project, Manchester United and Scottish Rugby Union.

Melville said: “We are extremely excited to announce the creation of a new multi service sponsorship agency based in Cornwall.

“The time is right to have an agency that engages with sponsorship opportunties in the south west and also further afield on a national and international basis.”

Brayford added: “We aim to align sponsors with strong organisations looking to enhance their commercial partnerships offering. Ninety-five will develop innovative solutions for both sponsors and rights holders to ensure maximum return on investment.”