An appetite for export?

Two special workshops are being held this month aimed at companies in the creative industries and food and drink sectors looking to find out more about export opportunities.

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce and the Creative Skills Cultivator programme are hosting ‘Creative Ways to Succeed Overseas’ at Ships and Castles in Falmouth on Thursday March 16. Attendance is free, but places are limited. Click here for full details.

Then the following day (March 17), Cornwall Food and Drink is hosting a similar event for businesses in the food and drink sector, at Waitrose on the edge of Truro.

Again attendance is free but spaces limited. For full details, click here.