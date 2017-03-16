20/20 Croydon project

20/20 has extended its reach across the UK, with a new interior design project for Croydon Council.

The Croydon children’s library has had a complete interior redesign, with striking new shades of red, orange and yellow to brighten the space and to inspire young minds.

Hannah Linford, director at Falmouth-based 20/20, said: “The library is a place of knowledge, calm and community and we wanted to create a space which inspires young minds and encourages learning, while making it a fun and refreshing space to spend time.

“20/20 are gaining a strong reputation for delivering exciting commercial interiors projects, which has led to many referrals and recommendations – which we are extremely proud of.”