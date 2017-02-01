Two creative Cornish companies are partnering on a new venture to offer bespoke imagery to businesses in Cornwall and beyond.

A&H Photography is a collaboration between local commercial photographer Anthony Greenwood and stylist and interior designer, Helena Starr.

“Strong imagery has always been essential, especially now in our visually saturated lives,” explained Greenwood.

“Getting the styling right in the photography adds enormous value and helps to engage customers. Offering a photography and styling package keeps things simple for our clients and brings that extra dimension to the photographs.”

Starr added: “Styling helps tell a story and brings the image to life which maximises impact. This can make a hotel seem more welcoming, a holiday cottage more homely, or a product more desirable.”