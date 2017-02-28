Luxury design brand, Sunbeam Jackie, has been invited to exhibit at the prestigious Salone Satellite exhibition in Milan.

Salone Satellite forms part of the annual Milan Design Week (April 4-9) and showcases new and young design talent.

Founded by artist couple Charlie and Katy Napier, Sunbeam Jackie specialises in luxury interior and garden products, and has worked with such names as Liberty, Bestival and Olga Polizzi.

Charlie Napier said: “It’s Milan, it’s Design Week in Milan and Sunbeam Jackie is going to be there! Working with high end products, it’s essential that people get to see the work in the flesh to get a sense of the quality of materials and craftsmanship so we are very excited to be showing at Salone Satellite.

“It also gives us the opportunity to talk to potential clients and head hunters from around the world about our work.”