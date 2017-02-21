A Cornwall-based chartered PR consultant has developed a new course for communications professionals in Agile Project Management.

Rachel Picken, who works as an independent consultant under the name Agile PR, has partnered with the Chartered Institute of PR (CIPR) to develop a one-day training course in Agile Project Management for PRs.

The first date will run on March 16, with further course dates during the year.

Picken first started studying the application of agile within public relations in 2012, as part of a personal research project for her CIPR Diploma.

She said: “The PR industry is fast evolving, and I have always been fascinated by the planning process – how some agencies are required to plan their activity up to 18 months in advance, while some in-house comms departments struggle to plan at all.

“I’ve seen how Agile can bring positive impact to organsiations, from business development and brand communications to product development.

“I approached the CIPR about developing this training course because I believe it could transform processes and teams. I hope more and more PR practitioners will start adopting Agile through this.”

Janka Sykorova, training development assistant manager at the CIPR, said: “PR professionals are under more pressure than ever to deliver more with less.

“Agile project management offers invaluable opportunities for practitioners aiming to boost productivity and we’re excited to add the course to our diverse training portfolio.”