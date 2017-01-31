Drone aerial filming and cinematography specialist, Light Colour Sound, has this week launched a new website to showcase its drone and film production work.

The new website includes information on the full range of aerial filming and video production services the company offers, as well as video clips showcasing its professional client work.

The Newquay-based business provides aerial filming services for companies all over the UK and overseas. Its client list includes Red Bull, the National Trust, the BBC and National Geographic, taking its creative cinematographers all over the world for professional TV, film and video shoots.

Light Colour Sound is a BBC-approved drone operator due to its recent work on a well-known drama series. To achieve this status, the company had to have all of its drones, safety processes and operational procedures audited by the BBC-accredited suppliers team.

Company spokesperson and drone pilot, James Keith, commented: “Obtaining this approval only goes to strengthen our image as a drone team that not only provides the highest quality aerial filming, but we do it safely.”

The new website was designed and developed in-house. Keith added: “It was important for us to have a professional looking website that also represented our unique identity and creativity. We’re really pleased with the result and look forward to hearing comments from our prospective clients.”