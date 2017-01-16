St Austell-based sign company, Parc Signs, has been granted Authorised Vehicle Wrapper status for Cornwall by global supplier, 3M.

Parc Signs MD, Karen Barnett, said the news was a “huge achievement” for the company.

“Vehicle wrapping is increasingly popular and clients can get confused by the range of service offerings out there,” she said.

“It’s easy to say you’re the best but clients can now have the confidence that 3M recommend our service as we carry out the work in line with their high expectations.”