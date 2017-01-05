As choirs from across the globe plan their descent on Cornwall for its 2017 International Male Choral Festival, the Hall for Cornwall has announced the ticket launch for what is now the largest event of its kind in the World.

Sixty choirs of all ages and nationalities will be converging on Cornwall – with more than 50 concerts and celebrations in 40 venues across the county running from April 27 – May 1. This year’s festival will also see the largest choir competition in the biennial event’s 14-year history.

Cornwall will be centre stage when 2,000 singers of all ages and nationalities entertain an estimated 45,000 people in theatres, churches, tourist attractions and castles from Bude to Land’s End and Porthleven to Saltash.

Singers, their entourages and countless visitors will be heading this way from Australia and America, Russia and across Europe, Wales, Scotland, England and, of course, Cornwall itself for this year’s event.

“It’s going to be a wonderful long-weekend of choirs singing for pleasure as well as taking part in keen competition,” said festival director, Rob Elliott.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and singers alike to this beautiful part of the world. The sound the choirs make is always stirring and uplifting and I cannot wait to hear them brought together for this world-great event.”