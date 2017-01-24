A leading Cornish marketing agency is beginning 2017 with three new members of staff and an announcement of more jobs to come.

Turnover at Hayle-based Nixon increased by more than a third in 2016, representing the greatest growth in its 25-year history, thanks largely to a number of high profile digital projects for the likes of Truro & Penwith College and Cornwall Airport Newquay.

To help cater for the increased workload, Nixon has appointed Jasmine Munn and Henry Zyda as graphic designers, while Anita Janes has joined from the Cinnamon Trust as studio coordinator. The company is also currently recruiting for a senior developer to join the web team.