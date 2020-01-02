Trevena Cross on the money

Trevena Cross raised more than £10k for a number of local good causes over the run-up to Christmas.

More than 3,600 children visited the garden centre’s winter wonderland near Helston to meet Father Christmas, contributing £10,150 for The Cove Macmillan Support Centre, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and other local community causes.

Trevena Cross owner Graham Jeffery said: “The team delivered the most show-stopping grotto we’ve ever attempted, and it was wonderful to see the reaction of every person who ventured through it.

“As we’ve started to become known for our annual grotto in the local area, the pressure is on to make sure that we keep delivering something that will exceed the expectations of all of our visitors who support it.

“If we’re able to please the public, we’re able to please the wonderfully worthy Cornish charities that the Rotary Club and ourselves nominate, with a sizeable donation that can really make a difference.”