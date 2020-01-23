Rick and Jill Stein’s St Petroc’s Bistro in Padstow has raised £5.5k for Truro-based charity, St Petrocs.

The money was raised through charity lunches with diners enjoying a special three course menu for £15.95 plus a £2 donation straight to St Petrocs.

St Petrocs is a local organisation working to end street homelessness in Cornwall by providing accommodation, support, advice, training and resettlement services to single homeless people.

Earlier in the year, Rick Stein head chef Mark O’Hagan and general manager, Julia Geall, volunteered in their soup kitchen and got to see the impact the charity is having on so many lives.

Geall commented: “After visiting the charity earlier in the year, the whole bistro team were so excited to be helping St Petrocs homeless charity through our lunches.

“Our team would like to thank everyone who joined us and donated. We hope to welcome everyone again soon.”

Lois Wild from St Petrocs added: “We wish to say a huge thank you to all at St Petroc’s Bistro and to the wider Stein team for their continued support of St Petrocs and for helping us in our mission to end street homelessness in Cornwall.

“It has meant so much to us at this time. Winter is an incredibly difficult time for people when they don’t have a place to call home and are facing a night on the streets. This support will help us going forward into the new year with our winter services and our winter night shelters.”