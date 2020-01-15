Event: Masquerade Ball

Tickets are selling fast for Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s charity ball next month.

The wildlife-themed Masquerade Ball will be held at Waterside Cornwall on February 6, with all money raised going towards the chamber’s chosen charity for the year – Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

Carolyn Cadman, chief executive of the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “As the Chamber’s Charity of the Year we’re grateful for this opportunity to raise awareness and funds to continue to protect Cornwall’s wildlife and wild places.

“We all know how important the environment is for the economy of Cornwall. We want to work with an increasing number of businesses to take action to restore nature and capture carbon as part of their business growth plans.”

For more details and to book tickets, click here.