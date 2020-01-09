The Driftwood Spars’ fundraising efforts last year raised over £7k for The Sunrise Appeal.

The money raised by the St Agnes pub will help improve oncology facilities at Treliske.

Landlady Louise Treseder and her team set out to raise £6k in memory of pub regulars and St Agnes locals who sadly lost their battles with cancer; several families in the village have suffered bereavements in the last few years.

However, they far exceeded their target and will soon hand over their largest charity cheque to date to The Sunrise Appeal.

Treseder said: “Losing loved ones to cancer is sadly something many of us will have to face in our lifetimes. We said goodbye to several much-loved regulars last year – people who are missed by the whole community but most of all by their families.

“Raising money for the Sunrise Centre at Treliske is our way of remembering them and doing something positive for their legacy.”

The £7k will be used to buy new equipment and fund training and research, crucially helping to keep cancer services in Cornwall and prevent patients having to travel out of county.

The record total was achieved with several events throughout the year, including quiz nights, raffles, a Pantomime and a Gin Trail, plus 10p from sales of every pint of house ale Spars is donated to the charity appeal.

However, a significant contribution was made by The Driftwood Spars Charity Calendar 2020, which saw female staff and regulars revealing (almost) all, Calendar Girls style.