Accountancy Bishop Fleming has raised £10k for Cornwall Air Ambulance.

The firm’s Truro office, which has over 30 staff has supported the charity for three consecutive years.

Employees have raised vital funds through taking part in various fundraising activities and personal challenges, including Cornwall’s Runway Runaround 10k, Truro 5K, Yorkshire Three Peaks and the Three Peaks Challenge.

The firm, which delivers audit, assurance, tax and advisory services, celebrated 100-years in business throughout 2019 and the fundraising was at the heart of a firmwide centenary campaign. A total of £150k was raised across its seven offices, the money will benefit 60 different charities across the UK.

To help mark its 100-year milestone the firm’s Truro office partnered with Cornwall Air Ambulance as a gold partner, as well as being the official title sponsor of the largest fundraising event in Cornwall, the Runway Runaround 10k.

Bishop Fleming will continue to support Cornwall Air Ambulance throughout 2020, seeing in the charity’s new helicopter which will arrive in April following its extensive New Heli Appeal.

Bishop Fleming Truro Partner, Alison Oliver, said: “We are delighted with the amount we have been able to raise for Cornwall Air Ambulance.

“Not just throughout our centenary, but in previous years and the upcoming year. To date we have raised over £20k for the charity, which is a fantastic achievement.

“The most rewarding part is the way fundraising for Cornwall Air Ambulance has brought our people and clients together. We look forward to working with the charity throughout 2020, particularly as they welcome their much-anticipated new helicopter.”