Lifeboat stations across Cornwall have received a combined £14k from Tesco to help them in their life-saving work.

Falmouth, Penlee, Rock and St Ives Lifeboat Stations received the funding from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme, enabling them to make improvements ranging from training the crews to maintaining their lifeboats.

Maintaining the boats can cost more than £400k each year, so Cornwall’s RNLI needs ongoing donations in order to carry on its essential work.

Ben Black, RNLI fundraising manager, said: “We’re very grateful to Tesco for this money. We rely on donations so we can continue saving lives at sea 365 days a year.

“The RNLI continues to be made up of 95% volunteers, and we are proud to be celebrating our 195th birthday in 2019. We want to continue offering this vital lifesaving service along Cornwall’s coast, which is only made possible with donations such as this and support from the generous public.”