Fifteen Cornwall has ceased trading with immediate effect.

A statement on the website today reads:

“The board of directors for Fifteen Cornwall and the trustees of Cornwall Food Foundation are deeply saddened to announce that, following an independent financial review, both the restaurant and charity will cease trading today with immediate effect. The boards have taken the necessary steps towards liquidating both companies and our nominated liquidators will communicate with creditors and all affected parties as soon as possible.

“As a charity and social enterprise restaurant we have welfare and safeguarding responsibilities which we are doing our utmost to resolve. We are talking with partners to find a way for the support for people we work with to continue, including those on the Fifteen training programme and Food for Change.”

Matthew Thomson, Cornwall Food Foundation, chief executive, said: “This is an incredibly sad day for everyone and we will try our best to support those who have been impacted. I am profoundly sorry for the hurt, loss and distress this announcement will undoubtedly cause.

“We are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers and amazing suppliers and to the partners, staff and trainees that have made Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation so special for almost 14 years.”

Chefs and waiting staff at the restaurant were told the news this afternoon. The closure of the restaurant and the Cornwall Food Foundation charity affects about 100 staff.