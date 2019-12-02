South west law firm Coodes Solicitors has raised £15k for Macmillan Cancer Support, funding more than 536 hours of Macmillan nurses’ time and assisting a support centre in Cornwall.

Staff from across Coodes’ network of offices in Cornwall and Devon took part in a number of events over the course of two years, from July 2017 to July 2019. Their efforts have raised much-needed funds for The Cove Macmillan Support Centre in Truro, Cornwall’s only dedicated cancer information and support centre.

Macmillan Cancer Support was the firm’s Charity of the Year for two consecutive years. Fundraising events included dress down days, Macmillan coffee mornings, donations from raffles and tuck shops, and a sponsored lunchtime walk by Coodes’ residential property team.

Coodes presented a cheque for £15k to representatives from Macmillan Cancer Support at this year’s Macmillan Christmas Fair, held at the Eden Project.

Lucy Theobald, partner in Coodes Solicitors’ Family team, said: “We are thrilled to have raised so much money for Macmillan Cancer Support and The Cove Macmillan Support Centre, as Coodes’ chosen charity of the year.

“Sadly, everyone is, or will be, affected by cancer in one way or another, and I think that is why so many people got behind this wonderful cause. One in two of us will suffer from cancer in some point in our lives, which is a really scary statistic.

“I had the opportunity to visit The Cove to see where the money we had raised would go, which was both positive and really sad at the same time. There are so many amazing people working there, who make it a wonderful place to be in such difficult circumstances.”